House Democrats on the US House Oversight Committee on Thursday, December 12, released 19 additional photographs from the estate of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, renewing scrutiny of his past associations with powerful figures. The images are part of a trove of more than 95,000 photos obtained during the committee's review and include appearances by current President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, Britain's Prince Andrew, and filmmaker Woody Allen. Some photos show Trump posing and sitting with women, while longtime Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell also appears; images of women have been redacted to protect their identities. The committee also released pictures of sex toys and a USD 4.50 "Trump condom", carrying the phrase "I'M HUUUGE!"

NEW: US House Oversight Committee Democrats say they're received approx. 95,000 photos from Epstein estate Committee Dems have posted 19 of those images. Including three of Trump pic.twitter.com/G94mWSVc0J — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) December 12, 2025

More of the images released just now by House Oversight Committee Democrats GOP staff are accusing the Democrats of "cherry-picking" from a batch of 95,000 pic.twitter.com/IPqWVLAKbA — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) December 12, 2025

BREAKING: House Oversight Democrats just release a small batch of 95,000 photos received from the Epstein estate. Images include: Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, Woody Allen, Larry Summers, Bill Clinton, Bill Gates. Redactions have been made by the Committee. pic.twitter.com/LoBlKTGNWF — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 12, 2025

House Oversight Committee Democrats release NEW Epstein photos that reveal what a perv he was https://t.co/hCV0OQ8Gap pic.twitter.com/VcQy79PDIc — RT (@RT_com) December 12, 2025

