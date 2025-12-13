One of the released photos reportedly shows Trump posing with six women wearing leis, though their faces were redacted by committee members (Photo/X@OversightDems)

Washington DC, December 13: The Democratic members of the US House Oversight Committee on Friday (local time) released 19 previously unseen photographs from the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's estate, depicting prominent individuals including current US President Donald Trump, former US President Bill Clinton, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Virgin Group founder Richard Branson and other high-profile figures.

In a post on X, the Oversight Committee stated that the newly disclosed photos are a small selection from a larger cache of more than 95,000 images that the committee had received from Epstein's estate. The released images show various public figures in the orbit of Epstein, intensifying calls for the full disclosure of Epstein-related files amid allegations of a White House "cover-up". "Oversight Dems received 95,000 new photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate. These disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world. Time to end this White House cover-up. Release the files!" the Oversight Democrats stated in their post. Jeffrey Epstein Files: US Senate Unanimously Agree to Pass Epstein Files Bill After Donald Trump’s U-Turn.

One of the released photos reportedly shows Trump posing with six women wearing leis, though their faces were redacted by committee members. Another image appears to feature a bowl of novelty condoms depicting a caricature of Trump's face with the caption, "I'm HUUUUGE!" The condoms, labelled "Trump condom $4.50", were produced by a New York City novelty store, Fishs Eddy. Other images include Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist, taking a mirror selfie with Epstein. Another showed Bill Clinton with Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and another couple, and another with Bill Gates alongside former Prince Andrew.

However, none of the released images are believed to depict any misconduct and details regarding when, where, or by whom the photos were taken remain unclear. Responding to the release, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson accused House Democrats of "selectively releasing cherry-picked photos with random redactions to try and create a false narrative," as reported by CNN. She also highlighted Democrats previously connected to Epstein through documents, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Delegate Stacey Plaskett. Epstein Files Row: Jeffrey Epstein Mentioned Donald Trump Multiple Times in Private Emails.

Committee Releases 19 of Epstein’s Estate Photos

NEW: US House Oversight Committee Democrats say they're received approx. 95,000 photos from Epstein estate Committee Dems have posted 19 of those images. Including three of Trump pic.twitter.com/G94mWSVc0J — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) December 12, 2025

More of the images released just now by House Oversight Committee Democrats GOP staff are accusing the Democrats of "cherry-picking" from a batch of 95,000 pic.twitter.com/IPqWVLAKbA — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) December 12, 2025

Donald Trump, Woody Allen, Bill Clinton, Bill Gates in Epstein’s Estate Photos

BREAKING: House Oversight Democrats just release a small batch of 95,000 photos received from the Epstein estate. Images include: Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, Woody Allen, Larry Summers, Bill Clinton, Bill Gates. Redactions have been made by the Committee. pic.twitter.com/LoBlKTGNWF — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 12, 2025

Jackson added that the Trump Administration has supported Epstein victims by calling for transparency, releasing thousands of documents, and investigating Epstein's ties to Democratic figures, contrasting it with the Democrats' actions. "The Democrat hoax against President Trump has been repeatedly debunked and the Trump Administration has done more for Epstein's victims than Democrats ever have by repeatedly calling for transparency, releasing thousands of pages of documents, and calling for further investigations into Epstein's Democrat friends," Jackson said, as quoted by CNN.

