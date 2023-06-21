Same-sex marriages have been approved by the Estonian parliament. The decision was made nine years after a national vote to legalise same-sex civil partnerships and only two months after the country's new liberal coalition administration assumed office. Kaja Kallas, the prime minister, declared in April that same-sex marriage will be legalised 'as soon as possible'. According to Kallas, the new law will go into force the following year. Same-Sex Marriages: Supreme Court Says No Data From Government To Indicate It Is ‘Urban-Elitist Concept’.

Estonia Votes to Legalize Same-Sex Marriage

Estonia has voted to legalize same-sex marriage, becoming the first Baltic nation to so. pic.twitter.com/B0Y8MedlTh — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 20, 2023

Where in Europe is Same-Sex Marriage Legal

🇪🇪 Estonia has just voted to legalise same-sex marriage, becoming the first Baltic country to do so. Where else in Europe is same-sex marriage legal? Take a look at our map! (Includes laws that may not yet have come into effect) pic.twitter.com/robvvpHVOi — euronews (@euronews) June 20, 2023

