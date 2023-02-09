Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users across the globe including US with users unable to post stories. Several Instagram users complained that when they attempted to post a story, the media looks like it uploads but then ultimately doesn’t actually appear on their story. Users also reported issues with Facebook's online messaging service Messenger. Twitter Down: Microblogging Site Suffers Outage Globally Including India, Users Unable to Tweet and Send Direct Messages.

Facebook and Instagram Down:

Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users in the United States, according to outage tracking website Downdetector https://t.co/0RS6dLZvkMpic.twitter.com/vbJei8WHQ6 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 8, 2023

Users Unable to Upload Story on Instagram:

not twitter, Instagram, and Facebook down..... what they tryna say??????? — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) February 8, 2023

Instagram is down for everyone, right? — Erin Robinson (@ErinRobinson) February 8, 2023

Am I the one or u guys are also unable to watch ur Instagram story?#instagramerror #instagramdown — Abdul Qayyum (@_rdx_1) February 8, 2023

Instagram and Facebook seem to be down — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 8, 2023

