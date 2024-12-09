A massive explosion at a fuel depot in Calenzano, near Florence, Italy, on Monday morning killed two people and left three missing, according to authorities. Nine others sustained injuries in the blast, which shattered windows in nearby homes. The depot, owned by Italian energy company Eni, caught fire in the loading shelter area. Eni confirmed that the tanks remained unaffected and stated, “The fire brigade is working to extinguish the flames. Impacts and causes are being verified.” An emergency alert was issued to residents within a 5-kilometer radius of the site. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the explosion, as firefighters continue efforts to bring the situation under control. Blast in Italy: Several Vehicles Go Up in Flames After Explosion in Centre of Milan (Watch Video).

Florence Fuel Depot Explosion

BREAKING - Two killed and several injured in an explosion at an Italian gas refinery (ENI) near Florence, Italy pic.twitter.com/aXcYXaJlQs — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 9, 2024

A very strong explosion was felt in different parts of the province of Florence, Italy. Natural gas stock deposit of #Eni in Pratignone, #Calenzano exploded. Firefighters coming from all over Tuscany in the attempt to stop the fire. Air polluting will be wild in the next days. pic.twitter.com/G6pUYadXjm — Ēra (🤡;🫧) (@redactedera) December 9, 2024

