Today, March 17, the White House rejected a call by a French member of the European parliament for the United States to return the Statue of Liberty. The White House said that France would be "speaking German" without US help in World War 2. The remarks were made by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and were in response to Raphael Glucksmann's statement that the US was no longer worthy of the monument that was a gift from France nearly 140 years ago. Raphael is a member of the European Parliament and co-president of a small left-wing party in France. Speaking to the press, Karoline Leavitt said, "My advice to that unnamed low-level French politician would be to remind them that it's only because of the United States Of America that the French are not speaking German right now. They should be very grateful." French Lawmaker Raphael Glucksmann Demands Donald Trump's America to Return Statue of Liberty, Says 'US No Longer Worthy of Monument'.

They Should Be Very Grateful, Says Karoline Leavitt

NEW: Karoline Leavitt reminds France that they'd be speaking German if it weren't for the United States, reporters heard groaning. Peter Doocy: A member of the European Parliament is calling for the US to send back the Statue of Liberty... Leavitt: "My advice to that unnamed… pic.twitter.com/ffUsYtXPmA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)