Gaza Aid Flotilla Carrying Greta Thunberg Hit by Suspected Drone Strike in Tunisia, Videos Surfaces
A Gaza-bound aid flotilla carrying global activists, including climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, was reportedly hit by a suspected drone strike off the Tunisian coast on Tuesday, September 9. Videos released online purportedly show the moment of impact, with flames breaking out on board.
Socially Team Latestly| Sep 09, 2025 07:43 AM IST
