A Gaza-bound aid flotilla carrying global activists, including climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, was reportedly hit by a suspected drone strike off the Tunisian coast on Tuesday, September 9. Organisers of the Global Sumud Flotilla said the Portuguese-flagged "Family Boat," carrying steering committee members, suffered damage to its deck and storage areas, though all passengers remained unharmed. Videos released online purportedly show the moment of impact, with flames breaking out on board. However, Tunisia’s national guard denied detecting any drones, suggesting the fire may have started internally. The flotilla, involving participants from 44 countries, aims to break the Israeli blockade on Gaza. An investigation is currently underway, as debates continue over the cause of the incident. Gaza Aid Flotilla With Greta Thunberg On Board Forced Back to Barcelona Due to Strong Winds.

