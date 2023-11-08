German police swiftly responded to a potentially dangerous situation at a high school in Hamburg, Germany, where a teacher was threatened with a gun. Reports indicate that two men had barricaded themselves in a classroom, with one of them armed with a gun. Special police units were deployed to the scene as authorities worked to bring the situation under control. Germany: Archaeologists Discover Rare 3,000-Year-Old Sword in German Town of Nordlingen; Experts Say It Shines Despite Being in Grave of Three People (See Pics).

Teacher Threatened With Gun at Hamburg School

VIDEO - German police units storm a Hamburg school after reports of gunmanpic.twitter.com/CoLjFQp0gl — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 8, 2023

Police Deployed in Hamburg School

Aktuell Großeinsatz der @PolizeiHamburg an der Stadtteilschule Blankenese - die aktuelle Lage im oTon pic.twitter.com/yCvSwUvUf5 — Sebastian Peters (@PressePeters) November 8, 2023

Armed Men Barricade Themselves in High School Classroom

NOW - German police units storm a school in Hamburg after a teacher was reportedly threatened with a gun.pic.twitter.com/8G7PJ7drg7 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 8, 2023

