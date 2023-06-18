In what can be seen as a rare part of history, archaeologists in Germany are said to have discovered a rare 3,000-year-old sword. The rare sword, which is said to be from the Bronze Age was discovered at an ancient burial site in Germany's Nordlingen town. According to a report in DailyMail.Co.UK, the rare sword is believed to be 3,000 years old and was found last week during an excavation in the small town of Nordlingen. Experts said that they were surprised to see that the sword was preserved and that it actually shined even after being laid in a grave of three people. The rare sword was found in a grave of three people. Experts said that the three bodies included a man, a woman and a teenager, however, archaeologists are unsure as to how they were related. Tipu Sultan’s Bedchamber Sword Creates New Auction Record in UK; Fetches Over GBP 14 Million.

Rare Sword Discovered in Germany

'Rare' 3,000-year-old sword discovered in Germany is so well preserved it SHINES, experts say | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/R0LUP1BhRN — Amanda Milius (@AmandaMilius) June 16, 2023

Picture of The Rare Sword Discovered in Germany

Archaeologists from Bavarian State Office for Preservation of Monuments have announced, discovery of a well-preserved 3000 year old Bronze Age Sword in Nördlingen, Bavaria, Germany.#archaeohistories pic.twitter.com/mfvLauahrB — Archaeo - Histories (@archeohistories) June 16, 2023

