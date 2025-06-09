Greta Thunberg, a climate activist, was one of 12 crew members on board the British-flagged yacht Madleen when Israeli forces seized it during a nighttime boarding operation. In an effort to deliver humanitarian aid and raise awareness of the situation worldwide, the yacht was trying to breach the naval blockade of the Gaza Strip. In the video that surfaced after the seizure, Thunberg claimed to have been "kidnapped" and urged her "comrades" to demand her return. The Madleen is now under Israeli control and is being diverted to an Israeli port, according to confirmation from the Israeli Foreign Ministry. Greta Thunberg Speech Interrupted: Man Tries to Snatch Mic From Climate Activist on Stage, Disrupts Her Address During Amsterdam Protest (Watch Video).

Greta Thunberg Claims ‘Kidnapping’ After Israeli Forces Seize Yacht

A video of Greta Thunberg wherein she could be heard saying she’s been “kidnapped” and is urging her “comrades” to demand her release. https://t.co/0AYN8p9xIY pic.twitter.com/MHdJX1VXMs — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) June 9, 2025

