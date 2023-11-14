Greta Thunberg, a climate activist, was momentarily interrupted by a guy when she asked an Afghani and a Palestinian lady to speak at an Amsterdam climate demonstration. When Thunberg invited the woman onto the stage, she was addressing an audience of tens of thousands, according to the news agency AP. In the video of the incident that surfaced online, the man can be seen trying to snatch the mic from the latter before being removed from the stage by other activists. Greta Thunberg Gets Slammed By Netizens Claiming 'Fake Arrest' After Photos and Videos of Climate Activist Smiling While Being Detained in Germany Go Viral.

Greta Thunberg Speech Interrupted During Amsterdam Protest

#WATCH | Climate activist Greta Thunberg interrupted on-stage at Amsterdam protest against climate change. (Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/670WGAkDTl — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2023

