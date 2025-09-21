A tragic incident in Union County, South Carolina, claimed the life of 49-year-old Kiran Patel, a Gujarati-origin woman, during a late-night robbery at the gas station-cum-convenience store she managed. On September 16, suspect Zaedan Mack Hill, 21, allegedly entered DD’s Food Mart around 10:30 pm, climbed onto the cash register, and opened fire when Patel resisted handing over money. Patel attempted to flee but was shot multiple times in the parking lot and later succumbed to her injuries. Disturbingly, Hill reportedly returned to fire another shot at her while she lay unconscious. Police said Hill was also linked to another shooting the same day. On September 19, after an hours-long standoff at a residence on South Church Street, SWAT and law enforcement arrested Hill, who now faces murder charges. Patel’s death has left the Indian-American community in shock, with tributes pouring in online. Chandra Nagamallaiah Murder Video: Indian-Origin Motel Manager Beheaded in Dallas, Severed Head Dumped in Trash Bin; Police Nab Accused Yordanis Cobos-Martinez (Viewer Discretion Advised).

Gujarati Woman Kiran Patel Shot Dead in South Carolina Gas Station Robbery

Gujarati woman loses life during store robbery in USA A tragic incident in South Carolina has deeply saddened the Gujarati community. Kiranben Patel, originally from Borsad, was managing her store when an individual with robbery intent suddenly attacked. While trying to escape,… pic.twitter.com/qegx0hHM9Y — Our Vadodara (@ourvadodara) September 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Fox News ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

