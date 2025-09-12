Washington, September 12: In a gruesome incident, an Indian-origin man was fatally attacked and beheaded at a motel in Dallas, Texas. According to local media reports, Chandra Nagamallaiah (50), who managed the motel, was repeatedly assaulted with a machete by the accused. The brutal attack left him fatally wounded, and authorities say the assailant also decapitated Nagamallaiah during the assault. The extreme nature of the violence has shocked the local community and drawn widespread attention.

The accused, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez (37), was arrested and charged with capital murder. He is accused of beheading Nagamallaiah and leaving the victim’s head in a trash bin, authorities said. Cobos-Martinez is currently being held at the Dallas County Jail, pending further proceedings. Court records indicate that he is an undocumented immigrant. Indian National Chandra Nagamallaiah Beheaded by His Employee at Motel in US City of Dallas, Disturbing Video Shows Accused Walking With Severed Head.

Indian National Chandra Nagamallaiah Beheaded by His Employee (Trigger Warning)

The beheading of Indian-origin man Chandra Nagamallaiah at a Dallas, Texas motel in front of his screaming wife & son has been nearly blanked out in American media. This is what the selective normalisation of a violent society looks like. https://t.co/oTtUDNmP6a — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) September 12, 2025

According to official documents, on Thursday morning, Cobos-Martinez was instructed by Nagamallaiah not to use a broken washing machine at the motel. Martinez reportedly became agitated when Nagamallaiah did not speak to him directly and instead relied on a woman present to translate the instructions. A disturbing video circulating on social media shows Martinez chasing the victim with a machete and continuing the attack until Nagamallaiah was decapitated. Indian National Chandra Nagamallaiah Attacked, Beheaded With Machete at His Workplace in Texas, Consulate Assures Support to Family; Terrifying Video Surfaces.

As the brutal assault unfolded, Nagamallaiah’s wife and son rushed out of the motel’s front office in a desperate attempt to intervene. They pleaded with Cobos-Martinez to stop the attack and tried to shield Nagamallaiah from further blows. Despite their frantic efforts, the assailant continued his violent rampage. The footage reportedly shows Martinez kicking the victim’s head into the motel parking lot before picking it up and placing it in a dumpster.

Police apprehended Martinez as he attempted to flee the scene. Authorities have not released further details about the motive behind the attack, and the investigation is ongoing. The incident has sparked outrage and concern among the residents and the broader Dallas community.

