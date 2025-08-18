US President Donald Trump has once again claimed credit for mediating the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, even suggesting the two nations were on the brink of a nuclear confrontation. Speaking in a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky at the White House, Donald Trump on Monday, August 18, reiterated his claims of preventing wars across the globe, including between India and Pakistan. "The war (Russia-Ukraine) is going to end. When it ends, I can't tell you but the war is going to end and this gentleman wants it to end and Vladimir Putin wants it to end. I think the whole world is tired of it. We are going to get it ended. I have ended 6 wars and I thought that maybe this would be the easiest one. And it's not the easiest one. It's a tough one...India-Pakistan, we are talking about big places. You take a look at some of these wars, you go to Africa and take a look at that. Rawanda and the Congo - that has been going on for 31 years. We have done a total of 6, not including the fact that we totally obliterated the future nuclear capability of Iran...I feel confident that we are going to get this war off," Trump said. ‘Every Single Day We Keep an Eye on India and Pakistan’: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Says Amid Donald Trump’s Ceasefire Talks With Russia.

Donald Trump Again Takes Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, "The war (Russia-Ukraine) is going to end. When it ends, I can't tell you but the war is going to end and this gentleman wants it to end and Vladimir Putin wants it to end. I think the whole world is tired of it. We are going to get it… pic.twitter.com/vd7auHDpPE — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)