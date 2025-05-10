In a significant diplomatic development, India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire, with no preconditions or post-conditions attached, according to sources from India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The call for the ceasefire was initiated by Pakistan, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing tensions along the border. Official sources clarified that the decision to stop cross-border firing and military action was purely bilateral and resulted from a direct exchange between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) of both countries. The agreement is expected to bring some relief to the affected border areas, where months of skirmishes have led to casualties and displacement. Importantly, the Indus Water Treaty, which governs the shared use of the Indus River between India and Pakistan, remains in abeyance for the time being. This means the treaty’s provisions will not change during the ongoing ceasefire. While the ceasefire addresses military actions along the Line of Control (LoC), the water-sharing agreement will not be part of the immediate discussions between the two nations. India-Pakistan Ceasefire Deal: Pakistani DGMO Dials His Indian Counterpart, Both Sides Agree To Halt Military Operations, Announces Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

