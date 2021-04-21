Indonesia's navy is searching for a missing submarine with 53 people on board that went missing, seeks Australia, Singapore help.

#BREAKING Indonesia says lost contact with navy submarine off Bali pic.twitter.com/hsV5DLGZJe — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 21, 2021

Indonesia's military said Wednesday it has asked Singapore and Australia for help in the search for a submarine with 53 crew aboard after losing contact with the vessel off the coast of Bali.

#UPDATE Indonesia's military said Wednesday it has asked Singapore and Australia for help in the search for a submarine with 53 crew aboard after losing contact with the vessel off the coast of Bali pic.twitter.com/Ok3U0XgBOz — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)