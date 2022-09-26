Hadis Najafi, young Iranian woman who went viral in a video as she prepared to join anti-governmental protests, was shot dead by Iranian security forces, according to reports. According to reports, she was shot in in the abdomen, neck, heart and hand. A video of her tying her unscarved hair back and boldly stepping into the middle of a protest in Karaj went viral. A video of her funeral has gone gone viral which shows people weeping over a photo of her on a freshly dug grave.

Hadis Najafi Getting Ready to Protest:

Funeral of Hadis Najafi:

