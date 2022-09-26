Hadis Najafi, young Iranian woman who went viral in a video as she prepared to join anti-governmental protests, was shot dead by Iranian security forces, according to reports. According to reports, she was shot in in the abdomen, neck, heart and hand. A video of her tying her unscarved hair back and boldly stepping into the middle of a protest in Karaj went viral. A video of her funeral has gone gone viral which shows people weeping over a photo of her on a freshly dug grave.

Hadis Najafi Getting Ready to Protest:

This is Hadis Najafi getting ready to protest. She was killed by Islamic Republic security forces in Iran. Hadis was shot in the face, neck, heart and hands. Never forget. Never forgive.#MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی #HadisNajafi #IranRevolution2022 #IranProtests2022 #OpIran pic.twitter.com/6wUc3HKY97 — Dr. Nina Ansary (@drninaansary) September 25, 2022

Funeral of Hadis Najafi:

This is the funeral of 20 year old #HadisNajafi, who was shot dead on the streets by security forces for protesting. Hadis was a kind hearted girl & loved dancing. She was protesting against the brutal death of #MahsaAmini. Their crime: wanting freedom.#مهسا_امینی#IranProtest pic.twitter.com/rpxTsK9Vay — Pashto __ Ghazaal (@Pashto__Ghazzal) September 26, 2022

Hadith Najai, who went viral (no headscarf and putting her hair up to fight) as an icon of women fighting for their rights, was shot dead last night. pic.twitter.com/Yj7r7Cge7Q — Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) September 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)