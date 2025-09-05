A viral video from Beijing shows Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declining to shake hands with Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan during a military parade. The gesture, rooted in Shia Islamic customs that discourage physical contact with unrelated women, sparked widespread debate online. While some called it a sign of cultural respect, others viewed it as a diplomatic awkward moment. 'Humans May Live to 150 Years Old': Hot Mic Picks Up Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping Discussing Organ Transplants and Immortality While Walking Shoulder to Shoulder in Beijing (Watch Video) .

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Refuses Handshake with Xi Jinping’s Wife

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

🚨 The Iranian president refused to shake hands with China’s First Lady, while his wife declined to shake hands with the Chinese president. pic.twitter.com/qbZFvsCFIy — The Middle East (@A_M_R_M1) September 3, 2025

