A video going viral on social media shows Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping discussing organ transplants. The incident occurred when Vladimir Putin walked shoulder to shoulder with Xi Jinping on Wednesday, September 3, in Beijing. According to a report in Reuters, a hot mic caught the two leaders as they discussed organ transplants and the possibility that humans could live to 150 years old. The moment took place as Putin and Xi walked with North Korea's Kim Jong Un at the head of a delegation of more than two dozen foreign leaders to view a military parade in Beijing, which marked the 80th anniversary of the end of World War 2. The video shows Vladimir Putin's translator saying in Chinese, "Biotechnology is continuously developing." After an inaudible passage, the translator added, "human organs can be continuously transplanted. The longer you live, the younger you become, and (you can) even achieve immortality." As the video moves further, Xi Jinping responds in Chinese, "Some predict that in this century humans may live to 150 years old." China Military Parade 2025: North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un Joins Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping at Parade in Beijing, 1st Such Gathering in 66 Years (Watch Videos).

Hot Mic Catches Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping Discussing Organ Transplants and Immortality

WATCH 🚨 Hot mic moment on CCTV in China today: Putin and Xi, both 72, were caught casually chatting about living to 150 years — or maybe forever — thanks to organ transplants pic.twitter.com/5kSPqUOsDL — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 3, 2025

Hot Mic Picks Up Russian President and China's President's Chat

NEW: Hot mic picks up Russian President Putin and China's President Xi Jinping talking about organ transplants and living 150 years or more. Xi: These days, 70 years old you’re still a child. Putin: Biotechnology is continuously developing … human organs can be continuously… pic.twitter.com/b2Ui6rioUv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 3, 2025

