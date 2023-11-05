An IDF drone strike on a vehicle in southern Lebanon resulted in the killing of three people with pro-Hezbollah media claiming the victims were children. This comes after IDF said that a number of anti-tank guided missiles were fired at an area near the northern community of Avivim, and rockets were fired at the Malkia area on the Lebanon border. The war between Israel and Hamas has entered 30th day with casualties on both sides. Israel-Hamas War: One More IDF Soldier Killed in Gaza; 29 Dead So Far.

Israel-Hamas War

BREAKING: 🇮🇱 IDF drone strike on a vehicle in southern Lebanon results in killing of three people, with pro-Hezbollah media claiming the victims were children. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)