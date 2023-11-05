Tel Aviv, November 5: Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday said that one soldier was killed while two soldiers sustained injuries in Gaza during their encounter with Hamas. The deceased solider has been identified as Srgnt Yehonatan Maimon of the Nahal Brigade’s reconnaissance unit. He hails from Okfam in Israel. Israel-Palestine War: IDF Finds Hamas Rocket Launchers Near Gaza Playground and Pool.

After Israeli ground invasion of Gaza on October 27, at least 29 IDF soldiers have been killed. Since October 7, IDF has lost 346 soldiers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2023 05:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).