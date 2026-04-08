Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned Wednesday that the newly brokered two-week truce remains fragile, insisting the U.S. must ensure a total cessation of hostilities to maintain the agreement. Responding to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on X, Araghchi stated that while Iran accepted the framework for negotiations in Islamabad, it would not tolerate continued Israeli strikes in Lebanon. The diplomat emphasized that Washington cannot simultaneously pursue a ceasefire with Tehran while supporting active warfare via Israel. Following reports of massacres in Beirut, Iran has threatened to withdraw from the talks and rescind the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz if regional escalations persist. The ball, Araghchi noted, remains in the U.S. court to uphold its commitments. US-Iran Ceasefire Under Threat: Tehran Moves To Block Strait of Hormuz Over Israel-Hezbollah Escalation, Donald Trump Responds.

Iran Demands Halt to Israel Strikes in Lebanon

The Iran–U.S. Ceasefire terms are clear and explicit: the U.S. must choose—ceasefire or continued war via Israel. It cannot have both. The world sees the massacres in Lebanon. The ball is in the U.S. court, and the world is watching whether it will act on its commitments. pic.twitter.com/2bzVlHFKgi — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 8, 2026

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