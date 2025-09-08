At least 15 people were injured in a shooting attack at the Ramot Junction entrance to Jerusalem on Monday morning, September 8. Reportedly, six of the victims are in serious condition, while others sustained moderate to minor injuries. Police said two attackers opened fire at the busy junction before being neutralised shortly after the assault began. The victims are being treated at the scene and nearby hospitals. Preliminary reports suggest at least two gunmen were involved in what is suspected to be a terror attack. Videos and pictures of the aftermath have surfaced on social media, showing the chaos and emergency response. Israel Terror Attack: One Dead, Four Injured As Alleged Terrorist Stabs Passersby at Bus Station in Haifa; Attacker Shot Dead (See Pics and Video).

At Least 15 Hurt in Jerusalem Gunfire Attack

Shooting attack in Jerusalem injures at least 15 people, Israeli paramedics say, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 8, 2025

2 Gunmen Open Fire in Jerusalem, 15 Injured

⚡️BREAKING Hebrew sources: Two Palestinian gunmen carried out a shooting at the Ramot settlements in Jerusalem, leaving 16 injured, 6 of them in serious condition. pic.twitter.com/PedF5gDKcX — Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) September 8, 2025

