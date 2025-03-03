In a tragic terror attack in Haifa, Israel, a 70-year-old man was killed, and four others were injured, including a 15-year-old boy, after a suspected assailant launched a stabbing spree at a bus station on Monday, March 3. The attacker, who also opened fire during the assault, was neutralised by authorities, though the exact circumstances of his death remain unclear. The injured, including a man and a woman in their 30s, are reported to be in serious to moderate condition. Emergency services quickly responded, treating and evacuating the victims. Disturbing images from the scene show several ambulances and emergency personnel tending to the wounded. The incident is being treated as a terrorist attack, with Israeli police investigating the motives behind the violence. Israel: Several Injured As Vehicle Rams Into Pedestrians in Hanna-Karkur, ‘Terror Attack’ Suspected (Watch Video).

Israel Terror Attack: 1 Dead, 4 Injured in Bus Station Stabbing

🚨🇮🇱TERROR ATTACK IN ISRAEL LEAVES 1 DEAD, 4 INJURED A suspected terror attack in Haifa saw one attacker open fire while another stabbed passersby. Police say one attacker was “neutralized”, but reports on a second suspect remain unclear. Those injured are in a severe to… https://t.co/UDwuIm2zcT pic.twitter.com/QIaSyQEMW6 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 3, 2025

Suspect Shot Dead After Deadly Rampage in Israel

🚨 A STABBING TERROR ATTACK AT THE CENTRAL STATION IN HAIFA The stabber injured 4 Israelis, 2 critically wounded, one 70 y/o man died at the scene. The attacker, an Israeli 20 y/o Druze with German citizenship was eliminated. This profile of the stabber is EXTREMELY unusual! pic.twitter.com/JRNCLsvkOS — Voice From The East (@EasternVoices) March 3, 2025

