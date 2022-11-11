Nowadays, Elon Musk is personally replying to people on Twitter. SpaceX CEO replied to the tweet of a Twitter user complaining about the direct messaging feature of the microblogging platform site "Quill". A user wrote, "Have you looked into Twitter’s acquisition of messaging platform Quill"? "They acquired them about a year ago and planned to use their tech to improve DMs". "However, nothing actually came out of it". Replying to the tweet Musk asked, "What is Quill"?

Check Tweet Below:

What is Quill? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)