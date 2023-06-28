President Joe Biden and every living former U.S. president, with the exception of Donald Trump, are direct descendants of slaveholders, as per report. This revelation underscores the deep-rooted legacy of slavery in America's past and the complicated history that has shaped the nation. All Presidents, including Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, were all found to have slaveholding ancestors. As per report from Reuters, it was also found that two Supreme Court Justices, 11 governors and 100 members of the US Congress are also direct descendants of slaveholders. Did US President Joe Biden Fail To Recognise UK PM Rishi Sunak and Brush Him Aside? Here’s a Fact Check of the Viral Video.

Donald Trump Only Living US President Whose Ancestors Did Not Own Slaves

Reuters investigation finds that President Biden and every living former US president, with the exception of Donald Trump, are direct descendants of slaveholders. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 27, 2023

Every Living Former US President Except Donald Trump Are Direct Descendants of Slaveholders

“President Joe Biden and every living former U.S. president – except Donald Trump – are direct descendants of slaveholders” Not the result they were hoping for🤣 pic.twitter.com/3uezr2G9wu — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)