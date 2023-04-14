Videos have been going viral on social media with claims that US President Joe Biden ignored U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who, among others, had been waiting for the president on the runway as he landed at Belfast International Airport on Tuesday evening. In the video, the US President seems to brush aside Rishi Sunak to greet someone else. The video later shows Biden saluting an officer. Twitter users claimed that Joe Biden pushed UK PM out of the way to greet someone else as he didn't recognise him. However, the claims are false, AFP said. The viral social media claims are based on an edited clip, which cut out seconds of footage that shows the two leaders shaking hands and exchanging words. US President Joe Biden Refers to Cambodia As Colombia At ASEAN Summit in His Latest Gaffe (Watch Video).

Did Joe Biden Ignore Rishi Sunak?

🤣 Joe Biden pushes Rishi Sunak out the way to greet someone else as he didn’t recognize the UK PM pic.twitter.com/PRs4ptOsBu — Russian Market (@runews) April 12, 2023

🚨 | NEW: Joe Biden appears to push Rishi Sunak out the way to greet someone else as he lands in Belfast pic.twitter.com/A84zk6Idlm — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) April 11, 2023

US President Joe Biden dismisses Rishi Sunak and instead greets a white man in military uniform, assuming him to be the PM of Great Britain? 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/fnMx7lVdOC — The Poll Lady (@ThePollLady) April 13, 2023

Here’s A Fact Check

❌ US President Joe Biden did not snub UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Belfast -- this video was edited to cut out the two leaders shaking hands https://t.co/CTDxae8uQ1 pic.twitter.com/O8JqF1N2PD — AFP Fact Check 🔎 (@AFPFactCheck) April 13, 2023

