Mumbai, October 28: Google Doodle today celebrates the birthday of Professor Kano Jigoro, a Japanese educator and the founder of Judo. Today (October 28) marks the 161st birth anniversary of Kano Jigoro. Google Doodle has multiple slides showing Jigoro's life and work in a series of frames. The illustration is made by Los Angeles-based artist Cynthia Yuan Cheng.

Today’s Google doodle is for educator Kanō Jigorō's 161st birthday. Kanō developed the modern martial art of jūdō, emphasising randori (free sparring) to test techniques & their applications. His maxim for jūdō & life: ‘best use of one’s energy’. https://t.co/RXq6nWhyQK — Demon (@damonayoung) October 27, 2021

