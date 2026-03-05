C. V. Ananda Bose on Thursday resigned from his post ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, according to reports quoting officials from Lok Bhavan. The governor reportedly submitted his resignation in New Delhi. Speaking to PTI, Bose briefly said, “I have spent enough time at Governor’s office.” Bose had been serving as the Governor of West Bengal since November 2022 after being appointed by the Centre. Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was “shocked and deeply concerned” by the sudden resignation. In a post on X, Banerjee said the reasons behind the move were unclear and alleged that pressure may have been exerted by the Union government ahead of the state elections. She also claimed Amit Shah informed her that R. N. Ravi would be appointed as the new governor, adding that the Centre did not consult her as per established convention. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Compares Corruption and Violence to ‘Cancer’ in State Politics.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Resigns

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has resigned from his post. Ananda has sent his resignation letter to the President of India, confirms OSD to Governor. pic.twitter.com/n0DZkZiVsL — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)