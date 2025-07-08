In a heartwarming incident in the United States, a group of men foiled a kidnapping bid and rescued a 20-year-old woman after a man allegedly tried to kidnap her in New York City. The alleged incident occurred on the J train platform in Brooklyn. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. It is learnt that the woman was on the phone with her mother when the accused identified as Fredrick Marshall (42) allegedly tried to take her away. One of the witnesses identified as Rondel Whitfield said that he was headed to church when he saw the incident unfold. He said he had no other option but to jump in. A total of five people held Marshall down until the police arrived. Fredrick is now charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree assault, and second-degree harassment. Luckily, the woman escaped without any minor injuries. Later, her mother thanked the men who jumped in and saved her daughter from being kidnapped. US: Teenage Girl Miraculously Survives After Being Hit by Car and Slammed Into Wall in Bishopville, Viral Video Surfaces.

Man Tries to Kidnap Woman on J train platform in Brooklyn

