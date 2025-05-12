A harrowing scene occurred on Mother's Day outside of a Dollar Tree in Bishopville, South Carolina, when a brutal fight caused a teenager to be hit by a car and crash into a brick wall — but somehow survive with no severe injuries. Police say the melee started when a brawl in the parking lot of the store among three teens and two adults got out of control. The fight escalated further when a 17-year-old vehicle driver deliberately rammed into a 15-year-old with a car, pushing them against the wall of the store. The authorities confirmed that the 17-year-old, whose name has not been released, is charged with attempted murder and will be tried as an adult. Two adults, 19-year-old Celvin Hickman and 24-year-old Shamirah Blyther, were also arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for their involvement in the brawl. Despite the severity of the effects, the 15-year-old victim walked away unscathed from the scene without life-threatening injuries, leaving people amazed at the aftermath. Investigations into the entire incident situation continue. US: Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Killing Uber Driver Christina Spicuzza Who Was Found Dead in Pittsburgh After Being Held at Gunpoint by the Passenger During Ride.

Teen Miraculously Survives After Being Hit by a Car and Slammed Into a Wall

NEW: Girl walks away like nothing happened after getting slammed into a brick wall by a person driving a car at a Bishopville, SC, Dollar Tree. I'm impressed. Multiple individuals are facing charges after a fight broke out at a Dollar Tree on Mother's Day. Three teens and two… pic.twitter.com/notl5XOkbo — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 12, 2025

