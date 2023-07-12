In a shocking incident that took place in the United States, an armed man was seen breaking hotel windows and hurling furniture from Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Multiple videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. The videos show an armed man throwing items from the Caesars Palace Hotel in Las Vegas after a domestic disturbance. The accused reportedly took a woman hostage in a hotel room. Soon after the police were alerted, a SWAT team of Las Vegas police arrived on the scene. In an official statement on Twitter, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that they dispatched a SWAT team after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance at a hotel in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. Further, police officials said that the man who was armed refused to open the door. Later, the police confirmed that the SWAT team entered the hotel room and took the suspect into custody. "The female who was also in the room is safe and with officers. There will be a large police presence with vehicles as this investigation continues and units disperse," the LVMPD said in a tweet. US Shooting: Four People Including Two Young Brothers Shot at by Two Suspects on Scooter in Bronx Park.

Armed Man Throws Items From Caesars Palace Hotel

WATCH: Armed man throwing items from the Caesars Palace hotel in Las Vegas after domestic disturbance. SWAT on scene pic.twitter.com/kIHbfp3y8a — BNO News (@BNONews) July 11, 2023

Police Say Suspect Taken Into Custody

#BREAKING 2:46 p.m.: SWAT made entry into the hotel room and has taken the subject into custody. The female who was also in the room is safe and with officers. There will be a large police presence with vehicles as this investigation continues and units disperse. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 11, 2023

Armed Man Forcefully Takes Woman Into a Hotel Room

🚨#WATCH: As Swat Teams respond as a Armed Man Breaks Hotel Windows, Hurls Furniture from Caesars Palace⁰⁰📌#LasVegas | #Nevada Watch as Las Vegas Law enforcement, including the SWAT team, responded to a barricade hostage situation that began at approximately 9:15 am this… pic.twitter.com/7RvsEuy7IJ — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 11, 2023

