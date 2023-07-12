In a shocking incident that took place in the United States, four people, including two young brothers were allegedly in a shooting incident in New York. Four people were injured on Tuesday after two gunmen fired into a crowd of hundreds enjoying a warm evening at Bronx Park in New York City. Police officials said that two cousins aged 23 and 25 were standing next to a parked gray Acura on E. 193rd St. near Morris Ave just outside of St. James Park in Kingsbridge when two masked men on a scooter drove by at about 5:48 pm and started shooting. "You know as a dad and parent in this city, I couldn’t imagine this happening to my kids. Absolutely heart-wrenching and disturbing," NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said. US: Shooting, Fire at Tennessee Home Leads to Six Dead Including Three Children.

Four People Shot in Bronx Park

