A shocking incident of animal attack has come to light from Pakistan, where a lion escaped and attacked a woman and children in Lahore. A disturbing video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. In the viral clip, the big cat is seen leaping over a wall before pouncing on a woman and children on the streets of Lahore. According to the news agency Insider Paper, the alleged incident occurred on Thursday night, July 3. It is also learnt that the lion, an 11-month-old male, has been confiscated by police and sent to a wildlife park. A man whose children were attacked by the lion said that the owners who ran out of the house were "amused to see their lion attack" the passersby. Pakistan: Man Critically Injured After Lion Attacks Him While Shooting TikTok Video With Caged Big Cat at Farm in Lahore.

Lion Attacks Woman and Children in Pakistan (Trigger Warning)

WATCH: Lion escapes in Pakistan's Lahore, attacks woman and children pic.twitter.com/iSr1k60a92 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 4, 2025

Disturbing Video of Lion Attack Surfaces

In Pakistan, a man was detained by wildlife authorities after his pet lion escaped in Lahore, injuring at least three people in a residential area. All victims are now in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/4XADzqeGlp — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) July 4, 2025

