Amid the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, a video of Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has sparked controversy. Recently, Khawaja Asif said that students studying in madrassas are the nation's "second line of defence". Addressing Pakistan's Parliament, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said, "As far as madrassas or madrassa students are concerned, there’s no doubt they are our second line of defence." Khawaja Asif further said that the youngsters who are studying in madrassa will be used as needed 100 per cent when the time comes. A video of Khawaja Asif's statement has gone viral on social media. The development comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly Pahagan terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif Admits Support for Terror Groups, Says ‘Did This Dirty Work for US for About 3 Decades’ (Watch Video).

Khwaja Asif's Statement on Madrassa Students Goes Viral

“ “If needed, we will use the students of madrasa for war, they are our second line of defence” Pakistan Defence Minister Asif Khwaja pic.twitter.com/kPueMZcHbH — Nazrana Yousufzai (@Nazranausufzai) May 9, 2025

