In a shocking incident, a man tested positive for monkeypox, COVID-19, and HIV at the same time. According to reports, the patient is a 36-year-old Italian man who developed fever, a sore throat, fatigue, headache, and inflammation of the groin area about 9 days after returning from a 5-day trip to Spain. Reports also suggest that the patient had sex with men without a condom. As per a report published in the Journal of Infection, the 36-year-old tested positive for coronavirus 3 days after the symptoms appeared.

Man tests positive for monkeypox, COVID-19 and HIV at the same time https://t.co/XSeCivhCOd — BNO News (@BNONews) August 24, 2022

