Russia on Tuesday night launched a missile attack on Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv. According to Kyiv Independent, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that a Russian missile hit high-rises in the Kholodnohirskyi district overnight on September 21. Rescuers are working at the scene. There is no information on casualties available at the moment.

Check Tweet:

