Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the capital of the UAE following his successful two-day visit to Paris on Friday. PM Modi is on a one-day visit to UAE. He held talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to deepen the multifaceted bilateral ties further. Amid this, a full vegetarian menu has been prepared for PM Modi at the banquet hosted by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Scroll down to take a look at the preparations done for hosting PM Modi. PM Modi in UAE: India Signs MoU With United Arab Emirates For IIT-Delhi Campus in Abu Dhabi (Watch Video).

Menu for PM Modi During UAE Visit:

A full vegetarian meal has been prepared at the banquet hosted by the UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in honour of PM Narendra Modi PM Modi is on a one-day visit to UAE. pic.twitter.com/7sqLIlgD31 — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023

