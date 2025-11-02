A massive explosion and raging fire broke out in Tepetitlan, Hidalgo, Mexico, after a freight train carrying ethanol and other flammable materials derailed on November 1. The derailment triggered a powerful blast, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky and visible across nearby towns. Pictures and videos shared on social media show towering flames engulfing several train cars as emergency crews rushed to the scene. At least three railcars were reported to be burning intensely, though no casualties have been confirmed so far. Firefighters and civil protection teams are working to control the inferno and secure the area. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the derailment and urged residents to stay clear of the site due to potential chemical hazards. Sinkhole in Mexico: Delivery Truck Swallowed by Sinkhole in Mexico City, Video Surfaces.

JUST IN - Massive fire erupts after train carrying ethanol derails in Tepetitlán, Mexico - reports pic.twitter.com/cSN0rSOn4W — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 1, 2025

❗️⚠️🇲🇽 - Breaking News: Massive Explosion and Raging Fire Erupt After Train Derailment in Mexico On Saturday, November 1, 2025, a freight train carrying ethyl alcohol, ethanol, grain, and vehicles derailed in the municipality of Tepetitlán, Hidalgo, sparking a powerful explosion… pic.twitter.com/cJAKGZoj1B — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) November 1, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Insider Paper), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

