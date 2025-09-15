A delivery truck carrying soda collapsed into a sinkhole in Mexico City on Saturday, September 13, creating a dramatic scene as residents watched in shock. The Jarritos-branded truck sank rear-first into the hole, with its weight causing it to submerge further into the collapsed ground. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the driver managed to escape unharmed. A video of the incident quickly surfaced on social media, showing the truck disappearing into the gaping hole while bystanders recorded the scene. Local authorities arrived promptly to cordon off the area and assess the risk of further collapses. Sinkhole in Mexico: Traffic Disrupted After 40-Meter Sinkhole Swallows 2 Trucks in Guadalajara, Video Surfaces.

Delivery Truck Swallowed by Sinkhole in Mexico City

Horrific moment shows a soda delivery truck collapsing into a sinkhole in Mexico City. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/aVPo6yAyvp — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) September 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Vani Mehrotra), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)