The La Jornada newspaper, the national newspaper of Mexico recently said that one of its journalists has been found dead after he and his electronic devices went missing from his home. The newspaper said that its staff reporter in the Pacific coast state of Nayarit had been found dead. The journalist identified has been identified as Luis Martín Sánchez Iñiguez (59). His body was found on the outskirts of the state capital, Tepic, La Jornada said. Reportedly, the journalist and his electronic devices had gone missing from his home a few days ago. Notably, Iñiguez had been missing since Wednesday, post which, an appeal was made to find him. The La Jornada newspaper journalist’s wife had reported him missing, along with a computer and cell phone. Mexico Bus Accident: 27, Including a Toddler, Killed After Passenger Bus Falls Into 75-Foot-Deep Gully in Oaxaca.

