The Google Doodle for Earth Day 2024 celebrated global conservation efforts with stunning aerial photographs of natural landscapes and biodiversity hotspots. Each letter in the Google Doodle highlights regions where communities and governments actively preserve the planet's beauty and resources. From the Turks and Caicos Islands to the Jau National Park in Brazil, the doodle showcased diverse ecosystems and UNESCO World Heritage Sites. In Mexico's Scorpion Reef National Park, marine protected areas shelter endangered coral and turtle species, while Iceland's Vatnajokull National Park boasts unique volcanic landscapes. Additionally, the doodle featured the Great Green Wall initiative in Nigeria and the Pilbara Islands Nature Reserves in Australia, illustrating global efforts towards combating climate change and preserving ecosystems. Earth Day 2024 Date, Theme, History and Significance: Everything to Know About The Annual Event That Raises Awareness on Environment Protection.

Earth Day 2024 Google Doodle

