Rachel Zegler, set to portray the titular role in the upcoming musical fantasy Snow White, has treated her Instagram followers to glimpses of her Mexico getaway. The 22-year-old actress is currently enjoying a holiday in Tulum, a renowned beach destination. In the photos shared by Rachel, she offers a peek into the breathtaking locale, her leisure activities during the mini-break, and, notably, her stunning beach physique. A few photos show Rachel confidently flaunting her curves in a green bikini, leaving fans captivated by her undeniable allure and enviable beach style. Rachel Zegler Flaunts Her Sexy Curves In A Black Bodysuit (View Pics).

Rachel Zegler Holidaying In Mexico

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rachel zegler (@rachelzegler)

