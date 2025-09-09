Protests in Nepal intensified on Tuesday, September 9, as Gen Z demonstrators torched the ruling Nepali Congress party’s central office in Sanepa, Kathmandu, a day after 19 young protesters were killed in clashes with security forces. Video from the scene showed thick black smoke rising from the building as protesters surrounded the area. The unrest, which began as street protests, escalated into arson and attacks on political leaders’ homes and party offices. Gen Z Protest: After Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, Nepal’s Agriculture Minister Ram Nath Adhikari Resigns, Condemns Government’s Brutal Crackdown.

Protesters Torch Congress Party Office in Kathmandu

VIDEO | Kathmandu, Nepal: Protesters vandalise and put the ruling Nepali Congress party's office on fire.



Fresh anti-government protests, led by students, broke out in several parts of Nepal on Tuesday, defying curbs on public gatherings, as demonstrators demanded resignation of… pic.twitter.com/mT4YfsFOFy— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 9, 2025

