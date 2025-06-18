US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, June 18, refused to confirm whether Washington is planning a military strike on Iran or its nuclear facilities, stating only that Tehran had reached out for talks, but “it’s very late to be talking.” Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump said, “There’s a big difference between now and a week ago. Nobody knows what I’m going to do.” He claimed Iran had expressed interest in coming to the White House for dialogue, but did not elaborate. In a striking remark, Trump described Iran as "totally defenceless," asserting that the country has “no air defence whatsoever.” His comments come amid heightened tensions in the region and growing speculation over a potential US military response. Donald Trump Declares US Has ‘Complete and Total Control’ of Skies Over Iran Amid Conflict With Israel.

US President Donald Trump 'May of May Not' Strike Iran Nuclear Sites

NOW - Trump on striking Iran's nuclear facilities, "Nobody knows what I'm going to do," adding the Iranians have reached out, "we may meet." pic.twitter.com/3YRCgTkGO0 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 18, 2025

