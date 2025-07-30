Under mounting public pressure, Oprah Winfrey has now opened her private road from Wailea to Kula in Maui for tsunami evacuation as waves approach Hawaii following the 8.8 magnitude quake near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula. The decision comes hours after frustrated residents criticised the delay, citing gridlocked roads and lack of safe escape routes. In 2023, Oprah had allowed access to the same road during wildfires. Many questioned why it wasn't opened earlier this time, despite the urgent tsunami warning. With Haleakala Ranch Road finally accessible, residents in Wailea are urged to use it immediately to reach higher ground. Oprah Winfrey Criticized for Allegedly Blocking Access to Private Road From Wailea to Kula in Maui for People Trying To Reach Higher Ground After Tsunami Warning Issued for Hawaii.

Oprah Winfrey Opens Maui Road for Evacuees

🚨 BREAKING: Following INTENSE public pressure, Oprah’s private road has been OPENED to those escaping the tsunami WELL DONE, EVERYONE! 👏 It should’ve been opened HOURS ago, but if you’re in Wailea on Maui and need to get to higher ground, USE OPRAH’S ROAD NOW! Haleakala… pic.twitter.com/u8sBnFdDHE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 30, 2025

