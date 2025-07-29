Mumbai, July 29: As the last date to apply for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) 2025 approaches, farmers across India are urged to complete their crop insurance registration by July 31 at pmfby.gov.in. This government-backed crop insurance scheme provides essential financial protection against crop losses caused by unpredictable weather, pests, and natural disasters. With the Kharif season underway, securing insurance has become crucial to safeguard farmers’ livelihoods. The scheme covers a wide range of crops, including paddy, maize, and pulses, ensuring extensive protection across different regions. Haryana: Farmer Praveen Sangwan Earns in Lakhs From Mushroom Farming After Leaving Lucrative Teaching Career (Watch Video).

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, in collaboration with state governments and insurance providers, administers PMFBY to support farmers through subsidised premiums. While loanee farmers are automatically registered, non-loanee farmers must actively apply before the deadline. Many states have extended deadlines to encourage maximum participation. Given the importance of this scheme for rural prosperity and food security, understanding the registration process is vital. So, let's know how to apply for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana 2025.

Steps to Apply for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) 2025:

Visit the official PMFBY website at pmfby.gov.in.

Register or log in using your Aadhaar number and mobile phone details.

Fill in the details of your crop, area, and season (Kharif 2025).

Provide your bank account information and land ownership records (Khatauni).

Upload necessary documents such as Aadhaar card, bank passbook, and sowing declaration.

Review all information and submit the application.

Save or print the acknowledgement receipt.

Pay the applicable premium if required.

Last Date to Apply for Fasal Bhima Yojana:

The last date to apply for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) 2025 Kharif season is July 31. This deadline applies across most states, with some regions, such as Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh, confirming the extension from earlier dates like July 15. Missing the deadline would mean losing out on crucial financial protection against weather disasters, pests, and crop failures.

With climate change increasing the risk of crop damage, timely enrollment in PMFBY ensures that farmers receive compensation for losses caused by floods, drought, or pest attacks. Claims must be filed within 72 hours of damage through the Krishi Rakshak portal, helpline 14447, or the Crop Insurance App. A joint survey is then conducted by officials, and verified claims are settled within two months. For maize and paddy, the insured amount is INR 60,000 per hectare with a premium of INR 1,200. Farmers are strongly advised to register before July 31 to safeguard their livelihoods this Kharif season.

