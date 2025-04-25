During the ongoing Retreat Ceremony at the Wagah Border, the gates between India and Pakistan remained closed, and the symbolic handshake between the Indian Guard Commander and the Pakistani counterpart was suspended. This move follows the deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Baisaran Valley. In response, India has closed the Integrated Check Post at Attari and imposed a series of stringent diplomatic measures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and withdrawing the SAARC Visa Exemption for Pakistan. Both countries have reciprocated with actions such as downsizing diplomatic staff and suspending visa services. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif Admits Support for Terror Groups, Says ‘Did This Dirty Work for US for About 3 Decades’ (Watch Video).

Wagah Border Handshake Suspended After Pahalgam Attack

Punjab: During the ongoing Retreat Ceremony at the Wagah Border, the gates between India and Pakistan remained closed, and the symbolic handshake between the Indian Guard Commander and the Pakistani counterpart was suspended pic.twitter.com/ERrjGoHZ9r — IANS (@ians_india) April 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)