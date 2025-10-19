Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire, Qatar's Foreign Ministry said Sunday, October 19, news agency AP reported. The development comes after days of armed conflict that have killed dozens of people and injured hundreds. According to the statement, the two sides agreed to establish mechanisms to consolidate lasting peace and stability, as well as hold follow-up talks in the coming days to ensure the ceasefire's sustainability. ‘Barbaric Act’ Rashid Khan and Other Afghanistan Players Slam Pakistan After Air Strikes Kill Afghan Cricketers, Civilians in Paktika.

Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree to Ceasefire

Qatar says Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire, reports AP. pic.twitter.com/FEHEwxJOmI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (AP), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

