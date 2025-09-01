Five, including two pilots, were killed when a Pakistan Army helicopter crashed during a test landing on a newly proposed helipad in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Chilas area on Monday, September 1. The chopper, carrying two pilots and three technical staff, reportedly went down due to a technical fault, though officials provided no further details. The wreckage was still burning when rescue teams arrived at the site. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash. Did India Admit That Pakistan Damaged Its S-400 Air Defence Missile System? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Pro-Pakistan Social Media Claim.

Pakistan Army Helicopter Crashes in Gilgit-Baltistan

🚨🇵🇰 BREAKING: PAKISTAN HELICOPTER CRASH KILLS 5 A Gilgit-Baltistan govt chopper went down in Northern Pakistan while doing a “test landing” on a newly proposed helipad. Spoiler: the test didn’t end well. All 5 crew members, 2 pilots and 3 technical staff, were killed in the… pic.twitter.com/EM0BHFdagW — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 1, 2025

5 Dead in Gilgit-Baltistan Chopper Crash

#BREAKING: A helicopter has crashed in Gilgit-Baltistan. Initial reports claimed it belonged to the Gilgit administration, but debris recovered from the site confirms it was a Pakistan Army aircraft. The crash reportedly killed All 5 (Five) crew members, including two pilots and… pic.twitter.com/reXHOCOWgO — VAISHNAV 🇮🇳 (@VaishnavSharan7) September 1, 2025

